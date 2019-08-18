11 Years Of Virat Kohli: On This Day In 2008, The India Cricket Team Captain Made His International Debut

﻿
Virat Kohli made his international debut for the India national cricket team in August 18, 2008. Since then the cricketer has gone on to break countless records.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 August 2019
Virat Kohli made his debut Vs Sri Lanka in 2008. He scored 12-runs in that match.
It was on August 18, 2008, when current India national cricket team captain Virat Kohli made his bow in international cricket, making his debut in the 50-over format.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore player made his debut Vs Sri Lanka in 2008. He scored 12-runs in that match.

He registered his first ton in 2009, and now has the second-most number of toms in ODI cricket. Kohli currently has 43 centuries in the 50-over format and he is just behind Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

Fans took to Twitter to celebrate 11 years of Virat Kohli.

Kohli is also currently the number one ranked batsman in both ODI and Test format. In the recent ODI series Vs West Indies, he became the first batsman to notch 20,000 international runs in a decade. He also became the second -highest run-scorer for India in ODIS and he achieved the feat of becoming the highest-scorer against Windies in ODIs. He made his Test and T20I debut in 2010.

Kohli has so far played 239 ODIs, 77 Tests and 70 T20Is for the country. He currently has 11,520 ODI runs, 6613 Test runs and 2369 T20I runs.

