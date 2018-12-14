Sonakshi Sinha Recieves A Shiny Piece Of Junk Instead Of Bose Headphones From Amazon

Also Read Amazon India Head Booked After Man Gets Soap Instead Of Phone

Actress Sonakshi Sinha ordered a pair of headphones online and wasn't impressed as she recieved junk in a properly packed, unopened box.

"Hey Amazon India! Look what I got instead of the Bose headphones I ordered! Properly packed and unopened box, looked legit... but only on the outside. Oh and your customer service doesn't even want to help, that's what makes it even worse," Sonakshi posted on social media.

She even posted a photograph of the box.

Hey @amazonIN! Look what i got instead of the @bose headphones i ordered! Properly packed and unopened box, looked legit... but only on the outside. Oh and your customer service doesnt even want to help, thats what makes it even worse. pic.twitter.com/sA1TwRNwGl — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 11, 2018

"Anybody want to buy a brand new shiny piece of junk for 18,000 bucks? (Yup, its a steal). Don't worry, I'm selling, not Amazon, so you'll get exactly what you're ordering," Sonakshi added with sarcasm.

Anybody want to buy a brand new shiny piece of junk for 18,000 bucks? (Yup, its a steal) Dont worry, im selling, not @amazonIN, so ull get exactly what you’re ordering. pic.twitter.com/3W891TA7yd — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 11, 2018

Earlier, Amazon's India head and three other persons were booked after a customer in Greater Noida complained that he received a soap instead of a mobile phone that he had ordered from the e-commerce giant.

(With Agency Inputs)