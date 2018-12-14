Sonakshi Sinha Recieves A Shiny Piece Of Junk Instead Of Bose Headphones From Amazon

﻿
Actress Sonakshi Sinha ordered a pair of headphones off Amazon and wasn't impressed as she recieved junk in a properly packed, unopened box.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 December 2018
Actress Sonakshi Sinha ordered a pair of headphones online and wasn't impressed as she recieved junk in a properly packed, unopened box.

"Hey Amazon India! Look what I got instead of the Bose headphones I ordered! Properly packed and unopened box, looked legit... but only on the outside. Oh and your customer service doesn't even want to help, that's what makes it even worse," Sonakshi posted on social media.

She even posted a photograph of the box.

"Anybody want to buy a brand new shiny piece of junk for 18,000 bucks? (Yup, its a steal). Don't worry, I'm selling, not Amazon, so you'll get exactly what you're ordering," Sonakshi added with sarcasm.

Earlier, Amazon's India head and three other persons were booked after a customer in Greater Noida complained that he received a soap instead of a mobile phone that he had ordered from the e-commerce giant.

(With Agency Inputs)

