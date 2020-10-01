Woman’s Priceless Reaction On Being Hired Caught On Camera, Watch

A video of a woman’s reaction after being hired is just priceless. Shared on Instagram, the video captures how the woman reacted once she walked out of the office building after bagging the job.

Instagram user Dakara_spence, presumably the employer shared the sweet clip. She captioned, “So I just hired this young girl and this was her response.”

The woman can be seen doing a happy dance in the clip that was captured on a security camera.

Check out the video:

Since being shared the video has garnered more than five lakh views and tons of comments. The woman in the video clip also replied to the post. She wrote, “I Had To Do It! I thought nobody saw! I was wrong. Thank You!”

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine