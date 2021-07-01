Leopard Fell Into 20-Foot-Deep Well In Assam, Rescued

An adult leopard fell into a 20-foot-deep well near Garbhanga Reserve Forest on the outskirts of Guwahati in the wee hours of . Villagers were drawn to the well on hearing the leopard’s roars and on reaching found it struggling to stay afloat. On being informed, forest personnel rescued the trapped leopard after a couple of hours of operation. It was wrapped in a net and taken deep into the forest where it was released.

