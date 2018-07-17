Social Activist Swami Agnivesh Assaulted Allegedly By BJP Workers In Jharkhand's Pakur District

Social activist Swami Agnivesh was assaulted allegedly by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and ABVP workers in Pakur district of Jharkhand on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, the BJYM and ABVP workers raised slogans and black flags against Agnivesh before thrashing him. They accused him of provoking tribals at the behest of Christian missionaries.

Activist Swami Agnivesh was thrashed, allegedly by BJP Yuva Morcha workers in Jharkhand's Pakur, earlier today. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/59kqoV9uj4 Advertisement opens in new window — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2018

Times Now reported that Agnivesh was staying at Muskan Hotel, from where he was scheduled to attend a programme at Littipara. He was attacked outside the hotel.

"As soon as I came out of the venue, BJYM and ABVP activists attacked me without any provocation. They alleged that I was speaking against Hindus," he told PTI.

"I thought Jharkhand was a peaceful state, but my views have changed after this incident," he told.

A video of the alleged attack with a large crowd thrashing the social activist and his supporters did the rounds of social media and TV channels.

Asked about the incident, superintendent of police, Shailendra Prasad Burnwal said he did not have any prior information about Agnivesh's programme in the district.

Advertisement opens in new window

Pakur sub-divisional police officer Ashok Kumar Singh said the guilty would not be spared.

The BJP, however, denied its workers' involvement in the attack.

"They weren't workers of our party. We condemn this, but his track record is such that this reaction doesn't come as surprise. Pakur has recently been in the news for religious conversion," Jharkhand BJP spokesperson P Shahdeo said.

Agnivesh was a minister in Haryana government in 1970s before he quit politics. He was also a member of Anna Hazares anti-corruption movement but had a fallout over allegation that he wanted the then UPA government to deal strongly with the campaign.

Details are awaited...