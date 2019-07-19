Dickwella Makes Comeback For Sri Lanka; Injured Bangladesh Skipper Mortaza Out

Sri Lanka on Friday named a 22-member ODI squad led by Dimuth Karunaratne for the upcoming series against Bangladesh even as the visitors were dealt a massive blow with skipper Mashrafe Mortaza sustaining an injury.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella and duo of Lakshan Sandakan and Akila Dananjaya made a comeback while Milinda Siriwardena, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal and Jeevan Mendis were axed. Former captain Dinesh Chandimal continues to be ignored.

Colombo's R Premadasa stadium will play host to the three-match ODI series, to be played between July 23 and 31.

Minutes after Sri Lanka announced their squad, news of Mortaza emerged. He sustained an injury to his right leg during a net session at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka, on Friday.

"He has sustained severe injury and he is not in a good shape. He is ruled out," Debashish Chowdhury, the team's chief physician told Cricbuzz.

This will be the first series that Mortaza will miss due to injury since becoming the Bangladesh captain.

Sri Lanka Squad:

Dimuth Karunarathna (c), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimane, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathileke, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lahiru Madusanka.