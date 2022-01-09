Patterned

Excess on the footsteps of future

slip and spill as the cut glass of

feelings inhale and exhale.

Your toe on the slate of my foot

indite alphabets I can’t infer. My

body molds me into an ink slinger.

Carrying the candies of childhood

to our parleys delivers some distress:

allyship of a certain actuality.

Lulled by love? You probably are

acquiring another tongue, preparing

for another podium.

Hoop

Sans cockade, we cruise along scraggy terrain

oblivious of the oppugn which runs the row.

Steers come by and by. When the equation

is emotional, pulchritude is not on purchase.

Volant emotions if unsated find acquittal

in stanzas. There is almost no deaccession

for books. The mangled are outcasts, like

lovers who have exhausted their animus.

In Labial Communion

Stains on my lips

compelled my teeth

not to bow to the bleach of togetherness

as another charter hooked us.

In the interim

other drills ensued:

as mundificative realities beat

the rigidity of material exigencies.

Our season saw itself being denied

its domain as the aroma of your armpit

reached another nostril. All we possessed

were wallets with no cold cash in them.

Puzzle

Gouache of our gather

decks the dullness

our huddle now generates

urging us to reframe

the syllabus of the setting.

Between deadlines

and the dinner grid

my fading influence

on your arrangement

reaches me but the thrill

of being a tyro in love

fails to quit my core.

When the phone cuts off,

it is me who reconnects.

Is all this my bugbear or belief?

Reprise

Love in our lexicon is an invective.

The wind rarely measures

up to my intent.

I clench an unlit candle.

The folds of your thighs

hold the secrets

even as eyebrows

caution me of my course.

Sunshine blunts our sight.

In the moonlight,

jewels within me coruscate.

But there is no emptor.

Value on its own is valueless:

even as the one on the case

places the decimal

in an inaccurate spot.

In your arms, my strain erupts:

warmth incises onto misgivings.

I have held my quill

as long as I could.

Book



My spine

on your shelf

in your profile picture

announcing:

I exist in your essence.

Or maybe outlying traces

do not irk.

That is the trouble

with speculative spurs

they never slake.



Sanjeev Sethi

Sanjeev Sethi has authored five poetry collections. He is published in over thirty countries. His poems have found a home in more than 375 journals, anthologies, and online literary venues. He is the joint-winner of Full Fat Collection Competition-Deux, organized by The Hedgehog Poetry Press UK. He is in the top ten of the erbacce prize 2021 UK. It has over twelve thousand and five hundred entries. He lives in Mumbai.