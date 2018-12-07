﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Singer Mika Singh Detained In United Arab Emirates On A Sexual Harassment Complaint

Singer Mika Singh Detained In United Arab Emirates On A Sexual Harassment Complaint

Singer Mika Singh has reportedly been detained in United Arab Emirates (UAE) after a girl complained against him for alleged harassment. He was earlier accused of forcibly kissing Rakhi Sawant.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 December 2018
Singer Mika Singh Detained In United Arab Emirates On A Sexual Harassment Complaint
Singer Mika Singh Detained In United Arab Emirates On A Sexual Harassment Complaint
outlookindia.com
2018-12-07T11:13:44+0530

According to reports, the singer was questioned by the police as a 17-year-old Brazilian girl had accused Mika Singh of sending her an inappropriate picture. He also promised her a job in Bollywood movies it said.

This is not the first time that the singer has been facing charges of inappropriate behaviour. He was earlier accused of forcibly kissing Rakhi Sawant.

The singer was reportedly detained in wee hours on Thursday from Bur Dubai. It is learned that Mika had gone to Dubai to perform at a Bollywood event.

Earlier this week, Mika had shared a video from Dubai. “Hey Dubai... I’m in your city and it’s the 1st time I’m here to attend the most popular awards the Masala Awards. See you tonight!” he wrote in the caption.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rakhi Sawant Mika Singh Dubai Bollywood: Best of the Worst Bollywood Sexual Harassment & Misconduct Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : After Change In Recruitment Rules, Senior Corporate Executives Can Now Be IIM Directors
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters