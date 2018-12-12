Sensex Opens On Positive Note After New RBI Governor's Appointment

The equity benchmark BSE Sensex on Wednesday advanced over 300 points in early trade after former bureaucrat Shaktikanta Das was named as the new governor of the RBI.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of BSE on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning session of the trade at 35,277.84 points and touched a high of 35,329.37 points and a low of 35,272.16 points.

On Tuesday, after falling over 500 points, the 30-share Sensex climbed 190.29 points, or 0.54 per cent, to end at 35,150.01. It is trading at 35,240.49 points up by 90.48 points or 0.26 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,591.00 points after closing at 10,549.15 points on Tuesday.

The Nifty is trading at 10,564.65 points in the morning.

The Sensex had plunged 714 points Monday in its worst session in two months on pre-poll jitters.

Former bureaucrat Shaktikanta Das was named the new governor of the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday .

Das, 61, replaces Urjit Patel, who shocked the establishment and markets by announcing his exit from the central bank Monday.

Das will have a three-year term, an official order said.

(With Agency Inputs)