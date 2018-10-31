SC Asks Centre To File Affidavit On Rafale Deal Within 10 Days

﻿
The top court has asked the Centre to share information which can be brought in the public domain with the petitioners.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 October 2018
 The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to file an affidavit within 10 days to say that the pricing in the Rafale fighter jet deal between India and France is exclusive and cannot be shared with the court. 

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices U U Lalit and K M Joseph also asked the Centre to share information which can be brought in the public domain with the petitioners. 

The top court, which has now fixed the matter for hearing on November 14, said documents considered strategic and confidential may not be shared.

The SC bench, which had directed the Centre to provide in a sealed cover the "details of the steps" taken in the decision making process leading to the deal, had listed as many as four petitions for hearing on Wednesday.

It included the joint plea filed by former Union Ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie along with lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

( PTI)

