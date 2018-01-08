No Need For Reinvestigation Into Mahatma Gandhi Assassination: Amicus Curiae

The Supreme Court-appointed amicus curiae has rejected the demand for a reinvestigation into the Mahatma Gandhi assassination case.



Former Additional Solicitor General (ASG), Amarendra Sharan, the amicus curiae in the Mahatma Gandhi assassination case, on filed a report before the Supreme Court in this regard



A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Pankaj Phadnis, co-founder of Abhinav Bharat earlier in the Apex court seeking re-opening of Mahatma Gandhi assassination case.

The PIL had suggested another conspiracy and the presence of a second assassin. It had also put forth the assumption of a “fourth bullet”.

The apex court had asked former ASG Sharan to assist the court as amicus curiae in the case.

The amicus curiae in his reprot said that no substantive material has come to light to throw any doubt on the investigation of the Mahatma’s murder.

The report said, “(the) bullets which pierced Mahatma Gandhi’s body, the pistol from which it was fired, the assailant who fired the said bullets, the conspiracy which led to the assassination and the ideology which led to the said assassination have all been duly identified,” as quoted by The Indian Express.



According to reports, an earlier petition, seeking re-opening of the Gandhi murder case, was dismissed by a high court earlier.

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on , 1948, by Nathuram Godse. Godse and two others were hanged to death and the government had subsequently banned the RSS.

(with ANI input)