Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Satyendar Jain Tells Officials To Upgrade STPs And Biogas Plants In Delhi In 12 To 15 Months

Jain instructed the officials to upgrade all STPs and sludge biogas plants using state-of-the-art technology instead of the conventional one, which he claimed takes four to five years.

Satyendar Jain Tells Officials To Upgrade STPs And Biogas Plants In Delhi In 12 To 15 Months
| PTI Photo/Atul Yadav

Trending

Satyendar Jain Tells Officials To Upgrade STPs And Biogas Plants In Delhi In 12 To 15 Months
outlookindia.com
2021-12-01T23:20:50+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 11:20 pm

On Wednesday, Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain directed officials to use modern technology and upgrade all sewage treatment plants (STPs) and biogas plants in the city within 12 to 15 months.

In a meeting focused on upgrading all such plants of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), it was decided that 'STP-treated water' would be supplied to farmhouses in areas such as Satbari, Sultanpur and Jaunpur where groundwater is extracted for horticultural needs.

About the tariff model, the DJB has decided to charge Rs 5,000 per acre each month from the consumer apart from a one-time infrastructure cost of Rs 10,000 per acre, a statement said. "It is expected that more than 15 million gallons per day of water would be supplied to farmhouses so that tubewells could be closed and precious groundwater could be saved," it added.

Related Stories

Omicron: What Are Maharashtra's New Travel Guidelines That Centre Deemed 'Divergent'?

Jain instructed the officials to upgrade all STPs and sludge biogas plants using state-of-the-art technology instead of the conventional one, which he claimed takes four to five years. In the new method of upgradation, existing plants will be revived according to the latest standards without additional civil work, without tree cutting and with minimal effect to the neighbourhood.

"Incentives will be provided for the usage of energy-efficient equipment in these STPs. The DJB should try to achieve completion of all these works at least six months before actual deadlines set for 'Clean Yamuna'," said a statement quoting Jain, who is also the chairman of DJB.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

He also directed the officials to upgrade all the 20 biogas plants and make them fully functional within one year so that they could handle sludge from STPs, septage from septic tanks, cow dung from dairies and municipal solid waste.  Biogas plant converts organic material into methane gas, which can be further converted to CNG or electricity.

"Though it is the responsibility of the municipal corporations to handle these waste types, the DJB will lead this initiative to clean waste to reduce the burden on existing landfill sites," Jain said.

"Additional gas and power generated from the biogas plants will be supplied to electric vehicle stations and CNG stations to promote clean transport fuel. This will also reduce the burden on the existing network for the supply of electricity and gas," he added.

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Satyendar Jain Delhi Sewar Treatment Plant Biofuel / Biogas Delhi Jal Board CNG: Clean Fuel Satyendar Jain
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

UN Seeks Release Of Kashmiri Activist Khurram Parvez, Amendment In UAPA

UN Seeks Release Of Kashmiri Activist Khurram Parvez, Amendment In UAPA

Naseer A Ganai / The UN has sought probe into civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir’s Hyderpora and called on the security forces and armed groups to exercise restraint.

Omicron Cases Spike: 21 Countries That Recorded New Covid-19 Variant

Omicron Cases Spike: 21 Countries That Recorded New Covid-19 Variant

Outlook Web Desk / South Africa, the first nation where the virus variant was detected, has reported 77 cases of Omicron so far, prompting travel bans across the world.

Man United, IPL Big Boys, Sydney Sixers Enter UAE T20 League

Man United, IPL Big Boys, Sydney Sixers Enter UAE T20 League

Soumitra Bose / Lancer Capital has made its first-ever historic foray into cricket by acquiring a franchise in the UAE T20 league. The ECB has already roped in IPL teams like MI, DC and KRR.

Five Powerful Indian-Americans Rocking Silicon Valley, Parag Agrawal Latest Addition

Five Powerful Indian-Americans Rocking Silicon Valley, Parag Agrawal Latest Addition

Outlook Web Desk / As Parag Agrawal becomes the CEO of Twitter, the Indian diaspora's representation in the tech giants of America, especially the companies in Silicon Valley gets a new badge.

Advertisement