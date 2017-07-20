Saif Ali Khan Opens Up on Nepotism In An Open Letter
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has finally decided to break his silence on the Nepotism debate going on in the media after the IIFA Awards show. In an open letter, targeted specifically at the media, Khan has said that the real flagbearer of nepotism is the media.
“Look at how they treat Taimur, Shahid’s daughter Misha or even Shah Rukh’s son AbRam.”
Khan, through his letter in DNA, slammed three media websites namely—BollywoodLife, The Quint and Elle India—for blowing his usage of ‘eugenics and genetics’ out of proportion.
The debate began after the IIFA ceremony’s host, (Saif ali Khan and Karan Johar) earlier this week, took a dig at the Queen actress Kangana Ranaut for being an industry outsider. Saif raked up the nepotism issue when he joked that Varun Dhawan who was then on the stage to receive his award, had made it big in the industry because of his father, director David Dhawan. The trio then shouted, "Nepotism rocks".
The actor, however, has accepted that the joke might have offended the actress and that he personally called and apologized to her. “That should be the end of it. Everybody needs to take a chill pill and back off.”
Taking a stern stand against the way celebrity kids are portrayed in the media, Saif believes that what’s happening in media has to do more with genetics and less with nepotism.
“They photograph them and hype them up to be the next big thing and the child has no choice. From a young age they have to deal with being celebrities, which they don’t really deserve, before they can even speak or talk, leave alone understand what is happening,” writes the actor.
He goes on to say how ‘fake’ he finds the social media as apologies or compliments are made only through them.
For the unversed, in one of the episodes of the last edition of 'Koffee with Karan,' Kangana accused the filmmaker of favouring the star kids. Though Karan took it sportingly on the show with a smile on face, he later confessed that he was offended by the former's remark.
