Sabarimala Temple Entry: SC Says Woman’s Right To Pray Is Equal To That Of Man

The Supreme Court said on Wednsday denying women entry into Kerala's Sabarimala temple is against the Constitutional mandate.

A constitution bench - comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra - was hearing a petitition challenging ban on women from entering the Sabarimala temple.

The top court said a woman’s right to pray is equal to that of a man.

"On what basis you (temple authorities) deny the entry? It is against the Constitutional mandate. Once you open it for public, anybody can go," CJI Misra said .

"Your (intervener) right to pray being a woman, is equal to that of a man and it is not dependent on a law to enable you to do that," observed Justice D.Y. Chandrachud.

Reacting to the SC's observations, Kerala Minister K Surendran, said, "State govt's stand is that women should be allowed to offer prayers in Sabarimala Temple. We've filed an affidavit in SC explaining our stand. Now it has to take a decision. We're bound to obey its verdict. Devaswom board now have same opinion as govt."

The Supreme Court had commenced its hearing on the contentious issue on Wednesday.

The top court had on October 13 last year referred the issue to a Constitution bench after framing five "significant" questions including whether the practice of banning entry of women in the temple amounted to discrimination and violated their fundamental rights under the Constitution.