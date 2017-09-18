Ryan International School Reopens After Student's Murder, Only 4 Students Present In His Class

Over a week after the murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur in the bathroom of Bhondsi Branch of Ryan International School, Gurugram , the school reopened on Monday only to find 4 students in the class of the deceased child.

Two of them came with their parents to quit the school, reported the NDTV.

Fear was palpable among students and their parents as they came out in large numbers to drop their children off at the school.

Parents were also reluctant to leave their children alone.

Some parents also suggested that strict security measures must be taken by the school authorities so that such incident is not repeated, reported ANI.

Seven-year-old Pradhyuman was murdered, his throat slashed in the bathroom of the school on September 8, following which, the school and its authorities have been mired under controversies.

The reopening of school has also upset the father of the late student who fears it could lead to tampering of evidence.

"Reopening of school without addressing security lapses poses threat to other children as well," Varun Thakur told ANI.

He further stated he doesn't want the school to reopen as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry hasn't started yet.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had promised for a CBI-led inquiry in this case.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted to look into the murder case, had pointed out serious security lapses in the school.

The SIT averred that the school did not have any separate toilets for staff members like drivers and conductors, while adding that the administration even did not get their employees identification verified.

The report by the investigative team also highlighted that the CCTV cameras of the school were neither working properly, nor installed everywhere. Also, the fire extinguishers expired. It was also revealed that the school establishment had broken boundary walls.

The report further said that there were no separate toilets for conductors and drivers and the wall behind the school remained unfinished, which easily allowed anyone to enter the school premises without permission.

Meanwhile, the transit anticipatory bail application of the CEO of Ryan International Group, Ryan Pinto, will be heard by the Bombay High Court.

