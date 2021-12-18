Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Rohini Court Explosion: DRDO Scientist Wanted To Kill Lawyer Neighbour, Says Police

Delhi Police has arrested Bharat Bhushan Kataria, a senior scientist in Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in connection with a blast in Rohini Court. The police say that he wanted to kill his lawyer neighbour.

Rohini Court | Twitter

2021-12-18T16:41:38+05:30
Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 4:41 pm

The Delhi Police on friday has arrested a 47-year-old DRDO scientist in connection with the low-intensity explosion inside the Rohini district court in New Delhi earlier this month, officials said on Saturday.

The explosion that took place inside the courtroom no. 102 on December 9 injured one person. 
The accused has been identified as Bharat Bhushan Kataria, who planted the explosive in a tiffin box inside the courtroom as he wanted to kill his neighbour, who is an advocate, the police said.

Kataria is a senior scientist with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), according to sources.

According to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, the accused entered the court at 9.33 am on the day of the incident with two bags, one of which he left behind inside the courtroom. He exited the court premises at 10.35 am.

“Both the parties had lodged several cases against each other. They are neighbours and live in the same building. Prima facie, it seems Kataria had a grudge against the lawyer," said a senior police officer.

