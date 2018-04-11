The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
11 April 2018 Last Updated at 6:01 pm National Reportage

Remember Computer Baba? The New Madhya Pradesh Minister Performs Pooja On Roof of Govt Guest House

Outlook Web Bureau
Remember Computer Baba? The New Madhya Pradesh Minister Performs Pooja On Roof of Govt Guest House
Image: Twitter
Remember Computer Baba? The New Madhya Pradesh Minister Performs Pooja On Roof of Govt Guest House
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Madhya Pradesh's new minister Computer Baba on Wednesday morning performed his daily pooja on the roof of the government guest house.

He was seen performing 'fire worship' with a smart phone in his hands and a kalasha (earthen urn) on his head, which was emitting smoke.

The Madhya Pradesh Government has granted Minister of State (MoS) rank to five religious leaders, namely Baba Narmadanand, Baba Hariharanand, Computer Baba, Bhaiyyu Maharaj, and Pandit Yogendra Mahant in the state cabinet.

Advertisement opens in new window

On March, 31, these five leaders were been appointed as members in a special committee formed for raising awareness about water conservation, cleanliness, and aforestation near Narmada River.

Computer Baba had earlier announced that he would take out 'Narmada Ghotala (scam) Rath Yatra', along with Yogendra Mahant, in every district of Madhya Pradesh from April 1 to May 15, to expose an alleged scam in planting of saplings on the banks of the Narmada and to demand action against illegal sand mining.

After getting the MoS status, Computer Baba announced that the Yatra has been cancelled because the state government has fulfilled the demand for the creation of a committee to save the Narmada River.

However, the Opposition parties cornered Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for fixing a deal with the saints who had threatened to expose the government by launching Narmada Scam Rath Yatra.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Madhya Pradesh Religion-Spirituality Computer Baba Cabinet & Council of Ministers National Reportage
  • Comments (1)

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Two Sex Workers Fall To Their Deaths Trying To Escape Police Raid In Mumbai
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters