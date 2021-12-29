Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

RAI dubs Delhi govt COVID curbs as ‘partial lockdown’

The retailers' body lamented that sudden overnight restrictions such as these under the 'Yellow Alert' create uncertainty for businesses and confusion in the minds of consumers with regards to odd and even and leads to crowding, beating the purpose of such measures.

RAI dubs Delhi govt COVID curbs as ‘partial lockdown’
The Delhi Government had announced a 'yellow alert' on Tuesday due to rising Covid-19 cases. PTI Photo/Arun Sharma

Trending

RAI dubs Delhi govt COVID curbs as ‘partial lockdown’
outlookindia.com
2021-12-29T15:01:16+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 3:01 pm

Retailers Association of India (RAI) on Wednesday dubbed as 'a partial lockdown' the Delhi government's restrictions on shops, restaurants and malls amid the spread of the Omicron variant and rising COVID-19 cases.

The Delhi government on Tuesday had announced a 'yellow alert' under which schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms will remain closed, shops dealing in non-essential items will open on odd-even basis, and metro trains and buses will run with 50 per cent of seating capacity in the city.

Under the order, shops of non-essential goods and services in markets and malls can open based on odd-even formula from 10 AM to 8 PM. Restaurants will be permitted with 50 per cent of capacity from 8 am to 10 pm while bars can also operate with the same capacity, but from 12 noon to 10 pm.

"The recent Order of Alert issued by the Government of NCT of Delhi, is a nightmare for retail businesses like shops, restaurants and malls as it has a load of restrictions akin to a partial lockdown," RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan said in a statement.

He further said, "Sudden overnight restrictions such as these create uncertainty for businesses and confusion in the minds of consumers with regards to odd and even and leads to crowding, beating the purpose of such measures."

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

A more suitable step would have been a better reinforcement of COVID-appropriate behavior in public places like wearing masks, proper sanitisation and social distancing, Rajagopalan said.

Stating that while RAI understands that the COVID-19 cases are on the rise and the government has to take measures to control the spread to save lives, he added, "However, the government's criterion for determining levels should have been different because a lot has changed since the levels were determined in August 2021."

Arguing that the COVID-19 strain has changed and the number of people vaccinated has dramatically increased, Rajagopalan said, "Considering that the need for hospitalisation is significantly lower in the case of Omicron infection as compared to earlier variants, the number of hospitalisations should have been the criterion to consider because of the pressure it puts on the healthcare system."

India has recorded 781 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 21 states and UTs so far and Delhi recorded the maximum number of 238 cases followed by Maharashtra at 167, Gujarat 73, Kerala 65 and Telangana 62, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. 

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Delhi Government Lockdown Omicron variant Covid 19
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Art Of Living Statue: Meet The Man With Many Faces

The Art Of Living Statue: Meet The Man With Many Faces

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

Will India Once More Witness The Migrant Crisis With New Covid-19 Curbs?

Will India Once More Witness The Migrant Crisis With New Covid-19 Curbs?

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Covovax, Corbevax, Molnupiravir: How India's New Covid-19 Vaccines And Pill Work

Covovax, Corbevax, Molnupiravir: How India's New Covid-19 Vaccines And Pill Work

Outlook Web Desk / SII's Covovax and Biological E's Corbevax and an 'anti-viral' drug Molnupiravir has also been added to the arsenal of drugs against Covid-19 including six vaccines.

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Shreya Basak / Does Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram's comment of the government's stance towards the Missionaries of Charity, and other incidents indicate rising discrimination against Christians?

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE: India Set 305-run Target

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE: India Set 305-run Target

Jayanta Oinam / Get here live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. India have a handy lead going into Day 4's play on Wednesday.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement