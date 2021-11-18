Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Urges India And Pakistan To Simplify Formalities For Sri Kartarpur Sahib Pilgrimage

Channi, who visited Pakistan to pay obeisance at the revered shrine Sri Kartarpur Sahib, on his return to the country said: 'this is a historic occasion as the corridor has been reopened after the pandemic'.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his cabinet ministers in Pakistan.(Image: Twitter)

2021-11-18T19:46:54+05:30
Harish Manav
Published: 18 Nov 2021, Updated: 18 Nov 2021 7:46 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday urged Union Government and Pakistan to simplify the procedure for pilgrims to obtain permission to visit Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib.

Channi, who visited Pakistan to pay obeisance at the revered shrine Sri Kartarpur Sahib, on his return to the country said: “this is a historic occasion as the corridor has been reopened after the pandemic”.

He added it both India and Pakistan should make concerted efforts for simplifying the process to enable pilgrims for obtaining permission to pay reverence at this holy shrine.

Channi said that it will help in facilitating the pilgrims to visit this sacred shrine thereby saving their time, money and energy.

Channi also said that the state government will soon start free buses from across the state to enable the pilgrims to pay obeisance at this sacred place.

He said that these buses will ply till corridor for facilitating the pilgrims with valid permission to visit Sri Kartarpur Sahib.

He said that Punjab government is committed for well being of each and every strata of the state.

Batting for opening of cross border trade from Punjab borders, Channi said that both India and Pakistan should deliberate on it to commence trade and commerce through it.
He said that this will be helpful in ushering a new era of unprecedented progress and prosperity in the state.

He said besides giving impetus to economic activity in the region it will also help in improving people to people contact between both the countries.

Charanjit Singh Channi Chandigarh Punjab Punjab CM India Pakistan Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur
