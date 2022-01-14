Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Puducherry Adds 1,471 New COVID-19 Cases, Test Positivity Rate Also Spikes

The Health department Director said 82 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries stood at 1,27,795. The test positivity rate rose to 28.47 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.39 per cent and 94.43 per cent respectively.

Puducherry Adds 1,471 New COVID-19 Cases, Test Positivity Rate Also Spikes
The former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy accused the government for lack of infrastructure facilities in hospitals.

Trending

Puducherry Adds 1,471 New COVID-19 Cases, Test Positivity Rate Also Spikes
outlookindia.com
2022-01-14T13:06:07+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 14 Jan 2022, Updated: 14 Jan 2022 1:06 pm

The union territory of Puducherry clocked 1,471 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours pushing the cumulative caseload to 1,35,337, a senior Health department official said on Friday.

The test positivity rate was 28.47 per cent as against Thursday's 26.44 per cent. Director of Health and Family Welfare Services G Sriramulu said in a release that the 1,471 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 5,167 samples and were spread over Puducherry (1,335), Karaikal (97), Mahe (25) and Yanam (14).

One more person- a 74-year old woman- hailing from Karaikal succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday, pushing the death toll to 1,884. The number of active cases stood at 5,658 with 112 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and remaining 5,546 in home isolation.

The Health Department has so far tested 20,87,547 samples and has found 17,71,224 out of them to be negative, Sriramulu said. The Department has administered so far 14,95,097 doses which comprised 9,05,503 first doses, 5,87,749 second and 1,845 precaution doses.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy accused the government of "failing to take steps to ramp up infrastructure facilities in hospitals." He told a virtual press conference late on Thursday night that although the government- run Indira Gandhi Medical College hospital had required infrastructures to establish Covid wards, the government was making moves to set up Covid care centres at different sites.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

He also said that the number of samples tested every day should also be 6,500. Narayanasamy said lack of infrastructure and shortage of beds had been a matter of concern. He said the government should not have permitted organising celebrations on the eve of New Year 2022 and the large influx of people from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and other states had contributed to the rise in number of coronavirus cases.

He accused the Lt Governor and the Chief Minister of making only formal visits to vaccination centres without taking practical steps to ramp up infrastructure. Narayanasamy said the government should focus on rural areas as there was a big rise in number of COVID-19 infections in rural pockets.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Puducherry Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Vaccination Active Covid Cases
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 3: South Africa 101/2 After India Set 212-run Target

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 3: South Africa 101/2 After India Set 212-run Target

Clive Lloyd, Windies Cricket Great, Knighted; Eoin Morgan Gets CBE

Clive Lloyd, Windies Cricket Great, Knighted; Eoin Morgan Gets CBE

Top 10 BAFTA Nominations For Leading Actor 2022

Top 10 BAFTA Nominations For Leading Actor 2022

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

No Forward Movement On India-China Military Commanders' Talks

No Forward Movement On India-China Military Commanders' Talks

Seema Guha / Military commanders of India and China met on Wednesday for the 14th time to discuss the pullback of troops in the Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control.

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

Ashutosh Sharma / Recent defections from the BJP have dealt a blow to its otherwise bright poll prospects in the eastern UP despite the air being thick with anti-incumbency in the western part of the state

Virat Kohli Loses Cool Over DRS Call, Indian Coach Defends Cape Town Controversy

Virat Kohli Loses Cool Over DRS Call, Indian Coach Defends Cape Town Controversy

Koushik Paul / Virat Kohli and other Indian players' interesting comments were caught on stump mic after South Africa's Dean Elgar's was given not out following a DRS blooper in the third Test.

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ashutosh Sharma / In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel talks about the challenges and achievements of his government after completing three years in office.

Advertisement