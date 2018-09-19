Priyanka Chopra’s Debut Assamese Film ‘Bhoga Khidikee’ To Be Released On Oct 26

Priyanka Chopra’s maiden Assamese film ‘Bhoga Khidikee’ (Broken Window) will hit the theatres on October 26.

The film directed by celebrated Assamese filmmaker Jahnu Baruah is being produced by Priyanka Chopra’s Purple Pebble Pictures and Easterly Entertainment of Mumbai.

The film will also open the 2nd Guwahati International Film Festival (GIFF) which starts from October 25 with the participation of films from 50 countries, said Jahnu Barua after unveiling the first look of the film.

Madhu Chopra, mother of Priyanka who is the managing director of Purple Pebble Pictures, said that they are happy to be associated with Assamese film for the first time.

After Ventilator in Marathi, Sarvann in Punjabi and Pahuna in Sikkimese, it’s their attempt to work in regional cinema.

“We really liked working here and it’s a fantastic film. The film is about the losing trust and again how people gain hope. The music too is so haunting,” said the senior Chopra.

She said that she wished that Priyanka be a part of the film during the inaugural session but that’s not sure due to her hectic schedule.

Besides Bhoga Khidikee, all their three regional films will be a part of the GIFF.

Shanaab Alam of the Easterly Entertainment also appreciated Priyanka’s move to put their money in promoting regional films.

The cast of the film includes popular Assamese actress Zerifa Wahid, ‘Bandit Queen’ famed Seema Biswas who also won the national award for her critically acclaimed role, another highly rated actor Bishnu Kharghoria, actor and musician Joy Kashyap and Sanjoy Kharghoria among others.

Mumbai based Mohommed Ali Shah, nephew of Naseeruddin Shah, has also played an interesting role in the film which is likely to hit the theatres later this year.

The festival which is being organised by the state government-owned Jyoti Chitraban (Film Studio) Society in association with Dr Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute (DBHRGFTA) will come to an end on October 31.

“We are glad to be here at the GIFF as the inaugural film. I would like to thank the organizer for giving us the opportunity. There are so many fantastic stories are from the land of Assam. And this is one of these. It came from the core of my heart. The story was with me for so many years. And finally I’m pretty excited to release it for the viewers,” Jahnu Barua said just before unveiling the first poster of the film.

GIFF, the biggest film festival in the region will screen 100 odd films from across the globe. It will also focus on the ASEAN countries which is a part of the Act east policy of the government of India.