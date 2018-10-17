Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas To Tie The Knot On December 02 In Jodhpur: Reports

Global star Priyanka Chopra and fiance Nick Jonas, who got engaged on August 18, are all set to get married. Media reports suggest that the wedding will be a three-day affair, starting from November 30 and the two will tie the knot on December 2 in Jodhpur.

Apparently, Nick's frequent trips to India were to finalise the wedding venue. It will be an intimate affair with just 200 guests present at the ceremony.

The new power couple seem to have a bright future together. Their recent picture is a proof!

Nick took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a loved-up photo with his ladylove. In the candid click, Priyanka can be seen sitting behind a jeep while Nick is standing behind her and pointing at the sky.

The 'Quantico' star looks gorgeous in a dark blue checkered pyjama suit which she paired with a white tank top and floaters while Nick wore a white vest with blue denim shirts and a cap.

The caption read as, "When the future looks oh so bright... @priyankachopra."

After keeping fans and media guessing for the longest time, Priyanka and Nick confirmed their engagement in August with a 'roka' ceremony, followed by a private party in Mumbai.

