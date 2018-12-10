Priyanaka Chopra's Mother-In-Law Welcomes Her With This Heartwarming Message

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra has now officially become Priyanka Chopra Jonas. After her wedding with Nick Jonas last week, Priyanka has changed her name to Priyanka Chopra Jonas. A number of people on social media wished the newlyweds and Nick’s father, Kevin Jonas also congratulated his son and daughter-in-law. Not only him, even Nick’s mother, Denise Jonas took to social media to welcome Priyanka into the Jonas family. She shared a picture on social media and wrote an emotional message for the global star.

Soon after their wedding and the parties that followed, the social media was filled with photos, videos and heart-melting captions. Nick's mom, Denise Miller Jonas too, took to social media to welcome her daughter-in-law and wrote the most heartwarming post ever. Sharing that her heart is filled with joy and love for the two, she wished only the best for their happily ever after.

She shared a family photo from Priyanka and Nick's Christian wedding ceremony and captioned it as, “Welcome Mrs. Jonas!! My heart overflows with joy and love for the two of you. God only has the best ahead of you. A lifetime of love, a journey of togetherness. I love you, Mom.”