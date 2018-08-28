Police teams from different states on Tuesday raided houses of several human rights activists in Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi, Goa and Hyderabad, reports said.

The raids were carried out as part of the probe into the violence at Maharashtra's Koregaon Bhima village following an event held in Pune last year, a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

Human rights advocate Sudha Bharadwaj’s home was also raided and she was taken into custody.

Bharadwaj, who has worked as a human rights lawyer in Chhattisgarh, was detained at the Surajkund police station in Faridabad, according to a report in Scroll.in.

Residences of activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in Mumbai and the house and office of activist Stan Swamy in Ranchi was also raided.

Searches are also being carried out at the homes of Left wing activist and poet Varavara Rao in Hyderabad and civil liberties activist Gautam Navalakha, who lives in Delhi.

Rao's name had appeared in a letter seized by the police during searches at the premises of one of the five people arrested in June in connection with the Elgar Parishad event on December 31 last year to commemorate 200 years of the Koregaon Bhima battle in 1818.

In June, five people were arrested for having close Maoist links after they allegedly made "provocative" speeches at the event, triggering violence at Koregaon Bhima village in the district, according to an FIR registered at the Vishrambaug Police Station after the event.

Dalit activist Sudhir Dhawale was arrested from his home in Mumbai, while lawyer Surendra Gadling, activist Mahesh Raut and Shoma Sen were picked up from Nagpur and Rona Wilson was arrested from his flat in Munirka in Delhi in simultaneous raids in June.

Police said probes were being conducted at homes of the five arrested and those who were directly or indirectly connected with them.

(With inputs from PTI )