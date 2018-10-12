PM Narendra Modi Is 11th Avatar Of Lord Vishnu: Maharashtra BJP

﻿
In Indian culture there were around 33 crore gods, the Panchamahabhutas (Five Elements - Prithvi, Akaash, Jal, Vayu, Agni) which are the basis of all creation, according to Hindu philosophy, said Avadhut Wagh, Maharashtra BJP spokesperson.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 October 2018
File Photo
2018-10-12T20:15:04+0530

The Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday virtually elevated Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a divine status by calling him as the "11th Avatar of Lord Vishnu".

Spokesperson Avadhut Wagh tweeted: "PM Narendra Modiji is the 11th Avatar of Lord Vishnu." He added a Sanskrit shloka: 'Yada Yada Hi Dharmasya.'

He added that in Indian culture there were around 33 crore gods, the Panchamahabhutas (Five Elements - Prithvi, Akaash, Jal, Vayu, Agni) which are the basis of all creation, according to Hindu philosophy.

Wagh said that we also consider 'Bharat Mata' as a goddess and "the dedication with which Modiji is serving 'Bharat Mata' as the 'pradhan sevak', he is like a god for us".

"It is with these entiments that I have called him the '11th Avatar of Lord Vishnu'," Wagh added.

(IANS)



