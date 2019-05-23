The producer of "PM Narendra Modi", Sandip Ssingh, has claimed that it is the best biopic to watch after "Gandhi".

In a candid conversation with Outlook, Ssingh said the movie has received excellent reviews and is likely to be granted tax exemption by most of the state governments.

The biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been one of the most talked about films of 2019.

PM Modi is an inspiring man who has made it big -- from a chaiwala to the Prime Minister of India, Ssingh said. “It is not a political film. It is about the journey of our Prime Minister.”

He said, “I am surprised that opposition leaders like Raj Thackeray, Rahul Gandhi and Mamta Banerjee were scared after watching a two-minute trailer. All of them have made efforts to capture 2019 election. Now the opposition knows where they stand. Intelligent voters know who to vote for and they observe the politicians and their contribution to the country.”

The film was earlier scheduled for a nationwide release on April 5, before being postponed to April 11 when the polling for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections took place.

Days later, the Election Commission stayed the release of the biopic, citing the Model Code of Conduct. After the EC’s order, the producers decided to release the film on May 24.