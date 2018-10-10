Following the Income Tax Department (ITD) raids on multiple premises liked to Minister Kailash Gahlot, Kejriwal on Wednesday asked PM Modi to apologise to people for constantly troubling the Delhi government.
The IT Department conducted searches on Wednesday morning on multiple premises linked to Gahlot, the Delhi Transport minister, in connection with an alleged tax evasion case, officials said.
"Friendship with Neerav Modi and Mallya and raid on us? Modiji you conducted raids on me, Satyendar and Manish what happened to those (raids). Nothing was found. So before you go with another raid at least apologise to Delhi people for troubling their elected government," Kejriwal tweeted.
Officials said that at least 16 locations in and around the national capital linked to Gahlot were being raided by a team of about 30 ITD sleuths.
The Aam Aadmi Party termed the raid as a "media event".
AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj asked the central agencies including the CBI, the ED and the ITD to disclose if it found anything related to "corruption" during their raids on AAP leaders and ministers.
"Many such raids happened in the past but nothing substantial came out nor any charge sheet was filed," he said.
The searches are being conducted as part of a tax evasion probe against two construction firms linked to the minister and others, the officials said.
Gahlot is the minister for transport, law and revenue and is an Aam Admi Party (AAP) MLA from the Najafgarh Assembly Constituency.
PTI
PM Modi Should Apologise For IT Raids On Premises Linked To Gahlot: Kejriwal
Kejriwal has asked PM Modi to apologise for troubling the Delhi government following the IT raids on premises linked to Minister Kailash Gahlot.
Following the Income Tax Department (ITD) raids on multiple premises liked to Minister Kailash Gahlot, Kejriwal on Wednesday asked PM Modi to apologise to people for constantly troubling the Delhi government.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Rafale Deal: Supreme Court Asks Government To Provide Details Of Decision-Making Process
- IT Raids 16 Premises Linked To Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot
- UP: 7 dead, Several Injured After New Farakka Express Derails In Rae Bareli
- Jwala Gutta Shares Her #MeToo Story, Says She Was Subjected To Mental Harassment By Badminton 'Chief'
- Winter Is Coming And So Is Deadly Smog From Stubble Burning
- BJP Is Unlikely To Flaunt Its Economic Record In 2019 Election Campaign
- Stinking Toilets In Trains: Blame It On Passengers
- 'Dawshobhuja A Durgachitra' On This Durga Puja
- In Chennai, A Rs 450 Crore Building With An Identity Crisis
- Tejashwi Has To Tread With Tact, He Cannot Afford To Do A Lalu
- India Likely To Have Its Second Bullet Train on Delhi-Chandigarh Route
- Alok Nath Manhandled Me On The Sets', Says Crew Member of Hum Saath Saath Hain
- Rupee Rises From Record Low, Recovers 23 Paise Against US Dollar
- J&K: Active Terrorist, 4 OGWs Working Under Hizbul Mujahideen Arrested
- Noida Woman Burns 13-Year-Old Boy's Genitals For Resisting Sex
- Allegations Of Sexual Harassment Should Be Taken Seriously: Maneka Gandhi
- J&K: Active Terrorist, 4 OGWs Working Under Hizbul Mujahideen Arrested
- Policeman Cannot Enter Puri's Jagannath Temple With Weapons, Shoes: Supreme Court
- Sensex Up By 400-Points, Nifty Above 10,400
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED
- Filmmaker Vinta Nanda Accuses Bollywood's 'Most Sanskaari' Actor Of Rape, Shares Story On Facebook
- Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against UP Tourism Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi
- #MeToo: Minister And Senior Journalist MJ Akbar Accused Of Sexual Harassment, Sushma Swaraj Ducks Question
- Varun Grover Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations, Gets Support From Anurag Kashyap
- After India-Russia S400 Missile Deal, Onus On US To Define Its Future Ties With New Delhi
- Gujarat Local Bodies Bypolls: BJP Wins 24 Seats, Congress 19
- Trump Apologises To Kavanaugh At Swearing-In For ‘Terrible Pain And Suffering’
- #MeToo: Minister And Senior Journalist MJ Akbar Accused Of Sexual Harassment, Sushma Swaraj Ducks Question
Post a Comment