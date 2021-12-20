Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
PM Modi Engages With Russian President Putin Through Telephonic Conversation

Russia often refers to the Indo-Pacific region as Asia-Pacific.

2021-12-20T19:33:38+05:30
Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 7:33 pm

According to official report, Russian President, Vladimir Putin held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and exchanged views on the situation in the "Asia-Pacific" region.

The official said the two leaders also discussed practical aspects of implementing the agreements finalised during Putin's visit to India on December 6.


"Vladimir Putin warmly thanked Narendra Modi for the hospitality extended to the Russian delegation during the high-level visit to New Delhi on December 6," the Russian official said.

"They discussed practical aspects of implementing the agreements reached at the talks and expressed mutual intent for the further multifaceted development of relations of the special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India," he said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

