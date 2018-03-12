Please Don't Speculate About Irrfan Khan's Health: Shoojit Sircar

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar on Monday requested fans and media not to speculate about Irrfan Khan's health, saying the actor is "fine now" and will issue another statement soon.

In a Twitter post, Irrfan had said he was suffering from "a rare disease." The actor said he and his family were jolted by the knowledge of his illness.

Shoojit, who worked with the actor in his last directorial "Piku", said Irrfan is extremely close to him.

"I think Irrfan has already issued a press statement and asked not to speculate (about his health). He is the only actor who is actually called a Hollywood star in our country, who has worked with the top of the line directors," he said.

"I've met him two three times, he is going to issue a statement again. All your questions will be answered. He is a wonderful human being, I am very close to him. Please don't worry. He is fine now, and he will issue a statement again. But please, I fold my hands, don't speculate," the director added.

On February 21, the actor's spokesperson had released a statement, saying he has been diagnosed with a "severe case of jaundice".

Shoojit was speaking at the trailer launch of his next, "October" starring Varun Dhawan.

(PTI)