Advertisement
Monday, Dec 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Places Of Worship Act Can Be Repealed To Pave Way For Construction Of Grand Temple In Mathura: BJP MP

When the Narendra Modi government can repeal the farm laws keeping in mind the protests by farmers, it can also withdraw the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 to pave way for the construction of a grand temple at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, BJP MP Ravindra Kushwaha has said.

Places Of Worship Act Can Be Repealed To Pave Way For Construction Of Grand Temple In Mathura: BJP MP

Trending

Places Of Worship Act Can Be Repealed To Pave Way For Construction Of Grand Temple In Mathura: BJP MP
outlookindia.com
2021-12-06T14:15:46+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 06 Dec 2021, Updated: 06 Dec 2021 2:15 pm

The Act prohibits conversion of any place of worship and to provide for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947. The law, however, exempted litigation on the ownership over Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

"The BJP has a clear view regarding Ayodhya, Kashi (Varanasi) and Mathura since the beginning. These three are a matter of faith for us. Our religion is associated with these religious places,” Kushwaha said.

"Our origin is from this (Mathura) place. This is a matter of country's pride," the MP from Ballia told reporters on Sunday.

Related Stories

Liberation Of Bangladesh: India Observes 'Maitri Diwas' To Mark 50 Years Of Friendship

"Ayodhya has been decided, work is on in Kashi Vishwanath temple and now it’s the turn of Mathura," he added.

When asked whether one can go against the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, Khushwaha said, "While taking note of farmers’ protests, agri laws were withdrawn. Similarly, the Modi government can withdraw this Act also."

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

"Four-five hundred years ago why did they have to construct their religious place in front of our temple, did they not have any other place," he said, adding now Mathura will be “freed”. He was apparently referring to Muslims for constructing a mosque.

"Which of their 'Paigambar' was born there so that a mosque needed to exist there," Kushwaha said.

Referring to Muslims, he said their 'Paigambar' (Prophet) is 'adrishya' (invisible) and it is not necessary that a mosque exists in front of a popular Sri Krishna temple.

When asked why this issue is being raked up ahead of the assembly polls, the BJP leader said, "When there can be the talk of caste, there can be alliance on basis of caste, then one can also talk about Sri Krishna."

“Like Ayodhya, a start has been made on Mathura and someday it will also be taken care of,” he added.

Kushwaha’s remarks come days after Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya stirred a controversy by saying that the ruling BJP is preparing to build a temple in Mathura.

The supposed temple site in Mathura, which is a subject of multiple lawsuits, is located inside an Aurangzeb-era mosque and shares its premises with a prominent temple.

Earlier, right-wing groups had given a call that they will place a Krishna idol inside the Shahi Idgah Masjid, which shares its boundary with the temple, on December 6.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi India Uttar Pradesh Temples
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

Mapping The Sea

Mapping The Sea

Reaping The Whirlwind

Reaping The Whirlwind

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Liberation Of Bangladesh: India Observes 'Maitri Diwas' To Mark 50 Years Of Friendship

Liberation Of Bangladesh: India Observes 'Maitri Diwas' To Mark 50 Years Of Friendship

Seema Guha / India and Bangladesh are jointly observing 'Maitri Diwas' to commemorate 50 years of the Bangladesh Liberation War 1971 and India's role in the neighbouring nation's freedom struggle.

PM Modi’s Meeting With Vladimir Putin Likely To Reaffirm Indo-Russia Links

PM Modi’s Meeting With Vladimir Putin Likely To Reaffirm Indo-Russia Links

Seema Guha / Though Narendra Modi’s foreign policy is seen as tilting towards the US, he is aware of the importance of Russia and the need to maintain the privileged partnership with Moscow.

Dravid's Stress On Injury, Mental Health After NZ Win A Masterstroke

Dravid's Stress On Injury, Mental Health After NZ Win A Masterstroke

Soumitra Bose / Indian cricket team's new head coach Rahul Dravid is happy that new players took their opportunities in the India vs New Zealand series that the hosts won 1-0 in Mumbai.

Hip-Hop’s Strongest Asset Is Its History Of Rebellion And Truth-Telling

Hip-Hop’s Strongest Asset Is Its History Of Rebellion And Truth-Telling

Bhanuj Kappal / Not since Indipop has a musical movement in India built such a strong independent presence

Advertisement