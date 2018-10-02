﻿
Home »  Website »  Photo »  Photo Gallery: Rare Photos Of Mahatma Gandhi From Outlook Archives

Photo Gallery: Rare Photos Of Mahatma Gandhi From Outlook Archives

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was an eminent freedom activist and an influential political leader who played a dominant role in India's struggle for independence.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 October 2018
Photo Gallery: Rare Photos Of Mahatma Gandhi From <em>Outlook</em> Archives
Mahatma Gandhi.
Outlook Photos
Photo Gallery: Rare Photos Of Mahatma Gandhi From Outlook Archives
outlookindia.com
2018-10-02T12:58:28+0530

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, known as Mahatma Gandhi, was born on October 2, 1869. He was the primary leader of India’s independence movement. Gandhi was known for his practice of non-violent civil disobedience that would prove influential throughout the world. On Jan. 30, 1948, Gandhi was assassinated by a Hindu extremist.

Here are some of the photos of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi from Outlook gallery:

Gandhi with Kasturba. (Image Credit: Outlook)

 Gandhi with his Charkha. (Image Credit: Outlook)

 

Devadas Gandhi with wife Lakshmi, CR’s daughter. (Image Credit: Outlook)

  

Gandhi consoles women in Noakhali, November 1946. (Image Credit: Outlook)

Mahatma Gandhi Escorted Canvas Print by Everett. All canvas prints are professionally printed, assembled, and shipped within 3 - 4 business days and delivered ready-to-hang on your wall. (Image Credit: Outlook)

Mahatma Gandhi Listens To Muslims Canvas Print by Everett. (Image Credit: Outlook)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi Delhi Photography Photo

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Farmers Protest: Thousands Gather In Delhi, Police Use Tear Gas, Water Cannons
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters