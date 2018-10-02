Photo Gallery: Rare Photos Of Mahatma Gandhi From Outlook Archives

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, known as Mahatma Gandhi, was born on October 2, 1869. He was the primary leader of India’s independence movement. Gandhi was known for his practice of non-violent civil disobedience that would prove influential throughout the world. On Jan. 30, 1948, Gandhi was assassinated by a Hindu extremist.

Here are some of the photos of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi from Outlook gallery:

Gandhi with Kasturba. (Image Credit: Outlook)

Gandhi with his Charkha. (Image Credit: Outlook)

Devadas Gandhi with wife Lakshmi, CR’s daughter. (Image Credit: Outlook)

Gandhi consoles women in Noakhali, November 1946. (Image Credit: Outlook)

Mahatma Gandhi Escorted. (Image Credit: Outlook)

Mahatma Gandhi Listens To Muslims. (Image Credit: Outlook)