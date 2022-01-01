Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
PDP Leaders Say Stampede At Vaishno Devi Shrine Failure Of J-K Administration

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh told PTI that preliminary information from the scene suggests there was a minor altercation between some young boys, and within seconds, there was a stampede.

PDP Leaders Say Stampede At Vaishno Devi Shrine Failure Of J-K Administration
Bodies of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine stampede victims being taken to a Community Health Centre at Katra, in Reasi district, Saturday morning, January 1, 2022. | PTI Photo

PDP Leaders Say Stampede At Vaishno Devi Shrine Failure Of J-K Administration
2022-01-02T00:00:04+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 01 Jan 2022, Updated: 02 Jan 2022 12:00 am

Terming the stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine a "man-made tragedy", some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders on Saturday blamed the Jammu and Kashmir administration for it and demanded a high-level probe into the incident in which at least 12 people were killed.

They also asked how a large number of devotees were allowed to gather at the temple despite Covid protocols being in place. Over a dozen people were also injured in the stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine located atop Trikuta Hills, about 50 km from here. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh told PTI that preliminary information from the scene suggests there was a minor altercation between some young boys, and within seconds, there was a stampede.

A joint statement issued by Jammu-based PDP leaders said, "The tragedy is the result of the failure on the part of the administration. It is not an accident but a man-made tragedy because those at the helm of the affairs are responsible for the first-ever stampede at the holy cave shrine."

-With PTI Inputs 

Jammu Vaishno Devi pilgrims Death Covid Protocols Stampede DGP (Director General of Police)
