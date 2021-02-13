February 13, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Yashraj Mukhate Drops New Song Adding To The Viral #PawriHoRahiHai Meme Trend

Yashraj Mukhate Drops New Song Adding To The Viral #PawriHoRahiHai Meme Trend

Netizens cannot have enough of the Pakistani 'pawri' girl, as Yashraj Mukhate releases his new creation adding to the already popular trend.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Yashraj Mukhate Drops New Song Adding To The Viral #PawriHoRahiHai Meme Trend
Yashraj Mukhate and Dananeer
Youtube
Yashraj Mukhate Drops New Song Adding To The Viral #PawriHoRahiHai Meme Trend
outlookindia.com
2021-02-13T20:02:25+05:30

The social distancing norms amidst the Covid-19 pandemic may have killed the party animal in many but netizens have found a whole new way for partying with the new trend #PawriHoRahiHai. What began as a viral meme trend in Pakistan by a Pakistani influencer and content creator Dananeer, also called Geena, this new trend has united all desi memers and 'pawri' lovers alike!

In the video, the Pakistani influencer is seen saying, "Yeh humari car hai, Yeh hum hain, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai". The Mumbai-based musician Yashraj Mukhate added to the viral trend by adding his unique beats and lyrics to the iconic video of the 'pawri' girl.

"Aajse me party nahi karunga Sirf pawri karunga. Kyuki party karneme wo mazaa nahi jo pawri karneme hai", said the 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' fame sharing his new song. Mukhate new creation has garnered over 2 million views on Instagram and more than 3 million views on Youtube. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

To Step Up Protests, Farmers Plan 'Rail Roko', 'Torch March' For Coming Weeks

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Pakistan Trending National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos