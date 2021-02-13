The social distancing norms amidst the Covid-19 pandemic may have killed the party animal in many but netizens have found a whole new way for partying with the new trend #PawriHoRahiHai. What began as a viral meme trend in Pakistan by a Pakistani influencer and content creator Dananeer, also called Geena, this new trend has united all desi memers and 'pawri' lovers alike!

In the video, the Pakistani influencer is seen saying, "Yeh humari car hai, Yeh hum hain, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai". The Mumbai-based musician Yashraj Mukhate added to the viral trend by adding his unique beats and lyrics to the iconic video of the 'pawri' girl.

"Aajse me party nahi karunga Sirf pawri karunga. Kyuki party karneme wo mazaa nahi jo pawri karneme hai", said the 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' fame sharing his new song. Mukhate new creation has garnered over 2 million views on Instagram and more than 3 million views on Youtube.

