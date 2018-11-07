﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Pakistan-US To Rebuild Relations: Shah Mehmood

Pakistan-US To Rebuild Relations: Shah Mehmood

The foreign minister further stated that while Afghanistan continues to remain a subject of the issue, the bilateral facets of US-Pakistan relations were slowly returning to the fore.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 November 2018
Pakistan-US To Rebuild Relations: Shah Mehmood
File Photo
Pakistan-US To Rebuild Relations: Shah Mehmood
outlookindia.com
2018-11-07T14:57:43+0530

 Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the United States and Pakistan will soon be ramping up bilateral engagements and renewing ties.

"There are indications of opening up. We must remember that the bilateral ties had come to an impasse", Dawn quoted Qureshi as saying during an interaction with the media at the Foreign Office on Tuesday.

His comments come in the wake of Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells' visit to the country.

Wells held a meeting with Finance Minister Asad Umar, while also engaging in bilateral talks with officials from Pakistan's Interior and Defence ministries at the Foreign Office.

Qureshi said that Wells' meeting with the officials was fruitful, adding that US officials would soon visit Pakistan to further trade and energy cooperation between the two countries.

The foreign minister further stated that while Afghanistan continues to remain a subject of the issue, the bilateral facets of US-Pakistan relations were slowly returning to the fore.

The Foreign Office also issued a statement, confirming the intent of both Qureshi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to rebuild their relations through trust and respect. The statement added that Pakistan stressed the need to boost trade and economic cooperation and people-to-people contacts.

"The two sides agreed to continue efforts to promote the shared objectives of peace and stability in the region and diversify bilateral relationship," the statement read.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Pakistan USA Pak-US National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : United Nations Issues Special Diwali Stamp, India Says Thank You
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters