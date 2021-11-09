Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
Pakistan And Pakistani Taliban (TPP) Agree For 1 Month Ceasefire

TPP, also known as Pakistani Taliban is an affiliate of Taliban in Pakistan. This group claims responsibility for recent attacks on Chinese workers in CPEC. Now it has agreed with Pakistan for a month-long ceasefire.

Pakistani Taliban patrol in their stronghold of Shawal in Pakistani tribal region of South Waziristan (2012) | AP

2021-11-09
Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 8:16 am

The Pakistan government and banned terror group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also referred to as Pakistani Taliban, have agreed on a month-long ceasefire starting Tuesday to further talks for achieving lasting peace in the country, according to a statement.

Both parties will honour the ceasefire period, which could be extended subject to the consent of the two sides, TTP spokesperson Muhammad Khurasani said in the statement.

The TTP is a banned terrorist organisation based along the Afghan-Pakistan border.

The statement said that the TTP is an Islamic Jihadi Movement comprising Pakistani people that has always kept the interest of the country supreme. Nobody can deny the fact that talks are part of wars.

The TTP agreed to the formation of negotiation teams that will further the peace process in light of the demands of both parties.

Last month, the government had faced criticism from politicians and victims of terrorism after Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed in an interview that his government was in talks with the TTP for "reconciliation" with the help of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had defended the government's move, saying the negotiations are for "good Taliban".

India is hosting the ‘Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan’ on November 10-11. The meeting will be held at the level of National Security Advisors (NSAs) and will be chaired by NSA Ajit Doval. Pakistan's refusal to attend and the recent move around TPP comes with a whiff of smoke.

(With PTI Inputs) 

