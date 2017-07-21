Oppo’s Entire Punjab Service Team Resigns Over ‘Insult’, Chinese Firm Attributes it to Miscommunication
Chinese manufacture Oppo landed in hot water after employees in the company's service team in Punjab reportedly signed a letter to quit the company, following allegations of ill-treatment and disrespect to India and its culture by the Chinese company.
A letter dated July 15 and signed by the service team says that the whole service team is resigning because 'our HOD is making pressure to our service manager Mr. Arun Sharma to resign and by wrong measure.'
'He always disrespect our India country and culture. As per him, we Indians only work for money and we are not having any dignity or self respect... When some employee asks for money, he says Indians are beggars always asking for money,' it said.
(Image courtesy: Twitter)
The resignation letter was shared on social media and Oppo was at the receiving end of the wrath of social media users.
However, the company has now clarified that there had been a 'miscommunication' and that no one is resigning.
“We at OPPO India are aware of the recent report related to our Punjab Service team on July 15 and it had been resolved on July 16. The whole issue was due to the miscommunication between the two parties. The service team was upset over the manager being asked to tender his resignation because of inadequate work performance after several formal warnings for the same. But later, a consensus was reached and the concerned service team is continuing to work with us. OPPO has deep respect for India, its culture and our employees. We will try our best to avoid misunderstandings due to any form of miscommunication in the future," the Indian Express quoted their official statement.
The apparent trouble between the Chinese manufacture and its Indian employees comes amid the escalating tension between the two countries at the Sikkim border.
However, Oppo has previously been in the news too, for similar reports of non-cooperation. Just a month ago, a Chinese executive of the company was fired after he disrespected the Indian flag at the company's Noida factory. He had allegedly torned the Indian flag, an act that invited protests from the workers followed by his arrest.
