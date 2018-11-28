The 2018 edition of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup officially started on Tuesday with a glittering Opening Ceremony in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Hosts India will feature in the second match of the tournament, on the first day of the action, after the lung opener between Belgium and Canada.

India's lone World Cup triumph came 43 years ago. But this time, a buoyant India with confidence and home support, hopefully, break the drought.

But first, the young team under Manpreet Singh will need to beat the Group C opponents. And their first opponents are South Africa.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Match: Group C Match between India and South Africa

Date: November 28 (Wednesday)

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: The Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

TV Guide: Star Sports Network, Doordarshan

Live Streaming: Hotstar, official FIH YouTube channel

Last time, these two teams met, India beat South Africa 5-2 at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. India have won 13 of the last 15 matches. In the same number of matches, South Africa have managed only two wins.

India are ranked fifth, while the Africa champions are 15th. Despite the huge gap in the stature, the match can prove to be a tricky one for India.

Squads:

India: PR Sreejesh, Krishna Bahadur Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Birendra Lakra, Varun Kumar, Kothajit Khadangbam, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh (C), Chinglensana Kangujam, Shanglakpam Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Sumit, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and Simranjeet Singh.

Coach: Harendra Singh

South Africa: Tim Drummond (C), Dayaan Cassiem, Taylor Dart, Tyson Dlungwana, Jethro Eustice, Rhett Halkett, Tommy Hammond, Keenan Horne, Julian Hykes, Gowan Jones, Peabo Lembethe, Mo Mea, Bili Ntuli, Taine Paton, Richard Pautz, Rassie Pieterse, Austin Smith and Nic Spooner