Nutrition Tips For You: What Kind Of Food Should You Have Before And After Yoga

What is Yoga? – it incorporates breathing exercises, meditation poses designed to encourage relaxation and reduce stress. It helps in overall improvement of mental and physical health.

Yoga improves the cardiovascular system by strengthening and stretching of the heart muscles which delivers more oxygen to the body.

There are some other key benefits of yoga which includes the control of cholesterol, keeps a check on blood pressure and reduces weight. It is also effective in dealing with stress and pressure.

A balanced diet is helpful in creating balance between mind, body and soul, along with good nutrition and yoga routine.

Role of diet in yoga - it improves health, reduces the need for medication and in some cases reverse all signs of disease. In yoga, diet can improve mood, energy levels and overall wellbeing.

What to eat before yoga ?

Simple carbs - like banana,

Energizing drinks

Easy to digest food

Eat 2 hours before yoga

Avoid spicy, fatty and acidic foods.

Some examples - banana or apple with peanut butter, hummus with steamed carrot, cheese toast, fresh juice, shakes, smoothies, toast, ‘sprouts chaats, corn and sprouts chaat

What to eat after yoga?

Have a combination of carbs and protein after yoga, refuel with a meal or snack that has a 3:1 ratio of carb to protein. This helps in repair of muscle tissue and restoring the energy levels.

Post yoga snacks option -

Yoghurt with fruits, nuts or museli

Nuts and granola bar

Tofu, beans

Smoothie with blueberries or any berries, banana, mint

Yoghurt and Curd

Boiled or scrambled eggs,

Paneer or cheese sandwiches

What to drink before yoga?

Do drink at least 8 ounces (1 glass) of water 30 minutes before yoga. Try tea or adding fruits to water to give it more flavour and nutrients.

Don’t drink a lot of caffeine prior to yoga

Do eat a small snack 60-90 minutes before yoga

Don’t eat a large meal prior to yoga

What to drink after yoga?

Do drink 8-16 ounces (2 glasses) of electrolyte water or coconut water to replenish the body

The sodium and potassium will help avoid dehydration - so banana shakes / mango shakes are helpful

Don’t indulge in sugary drinks or sodas after yoga

Q&A Courtesy Bipasha Das, a certified health coach and nutritionist. She runs a diet and wellness clinic ‘Sugati’. She has been awarded Most Recommended Nutritionist of the Year 2018-19 by Brands Impact. She has worked with top hospitals, and is a life member of the Indian Dietetic Association and on the panels of renowned corporate houses like Ericsson, GE Power. Bipasha is working with Municipal Corporation of Delhi - Public Health Department( South Zone) as a consultant, and creating awareness programmes on Women and Children Health, Health for Public Health Workers, Office Sedentary Workers etc.

*Answers are based on general queries. Please contact a professional for any personal treatment.

