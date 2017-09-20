The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
20 September 2017 Last Updated at 2:23 pm National

No Floor Test In Tamil Nadu Assembly Till Further Orders: Madras High Court

The judge also directed that no poll notification be issued for the 18 Assembly seats falling vacant due to disqualification of the dissident MLAs.
Outlook Web Bureau
No Floor Test In Tamil Nadu Assembly Till Further Orders: Madras High Court
Representative Image- File
No Floor Test In Tamil Nadu Assembly Till Further Orders: Madras High Court
outlookindia.com
2017-09-20T14:25:10+0530

The Madras High Court today extended its stay order on a floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly till further directions.

Justice M Duraiswamy gave the order while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the disqualification of 18 rebel AIADMK MLAs belonging to the Dhinakaran camp by the Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal on Monday. There was also no stay of the disqualification of the MLAs.

The judge had on September 14 ordered there will be no floor test till today.

Advertisement opens in new window

The judge also directed that no poll notification be issued for the 18 Assembly seats falling vacant due to disqualification of the dissident MLAs.

Eight of the 18 MLAs had moved the court yesterday, challenging the action against them under the anti-defection law.

The dissident MLAs condemned the Speaker's order as 'unauthorised' and 'illegal' in their individual petitions.

The petitioners also sought to restrain the Speaker, government chief whip S Rajendran, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and the Assembly secretary from interfering with their rights as elected representatives.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Tamil Nadu Judiciary: Courts & Contempt Governors AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) AIADMK (Amma) AIADMK National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India-Spec Renault Captur Features Confirmed Ahead Of September 21 Reveal
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters