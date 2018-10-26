NGT Asks Transport Ministry To Conduct Study Of Vehicles In Response To Road Capacity

Related Stories Erosion Of Air Quality, Our Health And Economy

The National Green Tribunal has asked the transport ministry to conduct a study on the number of vehicles which should be permitted in the national capital in proportion to the capacity of roads in the State.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel discussed various serious issues including illegal parking and encroachment in all major cities.

"The question of number of vehicles to be permitted proportionate to the capacity of the roads in a city is vital issue of planning on which a policy is required to be explored in larger interest of environment especially for cities or areas where air quality is not consistent with the norms," the bench said.

"This needs to be explored by the Ministry of Transport, Government of India in consultation with the concerned States. It may be advisable to have a Committee of experts on the subject which to examine the issue in time bound manner," it added.

The tribunal said vehicular emissions add to air pollution which impacts public health.

According to a recent study, about 14 Indian cities have been listed among the world’s most polluted by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The direction came while disposing of a plea filed by bus operator Metro Transit Private Limited seeking direction to remove hawkers, construction material lying on the roads and stop unauthorised parking for smooth flow of traffic so that the business of the applicant transport company is not obstructed, and environment protected.

According to the applicant, it was difficult to conduct operations as substantial parts of roads are occupied either by hawkers or by illegally parked vehicles.

The plea said that a large number of idle vehicles parked illegally lead to congestion, adding to the air pollution.

Taking note of the plea, the NGT said: "Accordingly, we dispose of this application by directing the Ministry of Transport, Government of India to take an initiative in the matter forthwith and examine the matter in the light to available expert opinions, any fresh expert opinion, experiments elsewhere and all relevant factors. This exercise may be completed as far as possible within three months."

The ministry has been asked to submit an action taken report by e-mail on or before March 31, 2019 which may be put for consideration on April 29 next year.



(With inputs from PTI)