The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
12 April 2018 Last Updated at 12:59 pm Business Indian Economy

Never Said That I Wasn't Consulted. Made It Clear That We Didn't Think Demonetisation Was A Good Idea: Raghuram Rajan

he also said that the implementation of GST was not an 'unfixable' problem.
Outlook Web Bureau
Never Said That I Wasn't Consulted. Made It Clear That We Didn't Think Demonetisation Was A Good Idea: Raghuram Rajan
File Photo
Never Said That I Wasn't Consulted. Made It Clear That We Didn't Think Demonetisation Was A Good Idea: Raghuram Rajan
outlookindia.com
2018-04-12T13:02:12+0530

Proper implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India can be worked upon and is not an "unfixable problem", former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan has said, reiterating that demonetisation was "not a well-planned, well thought-out" move.

With the Modi government bringing in ambitious reforms like GST and demonetisation, Rajan said it would be good if such measures were better implemented.

Advertisement opens in new window

"On the Goods and Services Tax, we will figure it out eventually. It will be nice if we could implement much better than we do. But it's (GST) not an unfixable problem. We can work on it. I wouldn't give up hope at this point on that," Rajan told an audience at the Harvard Kennedy School in Cambridge yesterday.

Rajan, who is currently the Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at The University of Chicago's Booth School of Business, gave the 2018 Albert H Gordon Lecture on the topic 'Leverage, Financial Crises, and Policies to Raise Economic Growth'. He was asked about the "shoddy implementation" of big ticket reforms like GST and demonetisation in India.

On demonetisation, Rajan rejected the claim that the Reserve Bank of India had not been consulted by the government before it went on to declare 1,000 and 500-rupee currency notes as illegal tender in November 2016. He however reiterated that the move to cancel 87.5 per cent of the currency value was "not a good idea".

"I didn't ever say that I wasn't consulted (on demonetisation). In fact, I have made it quite clear that we were consulted and we didn't think it was a good idea," Rajan said.

He said demonetisation "was not a well-planned, well thought-out, useful exercise an

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Raghuram G. Rajan Indian Economy RBI Demonetisation GST Government-Governance-Government Policies etc Business News Analysis
  • Comments (2)

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Narendra Modi In Chennai: #GoBackModi Trending On Twitter, Black Flags Raised On The Streets
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters