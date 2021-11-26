Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

NDMC Run Facilities And Doctors To Go On Indefinite Strike Over Pending Salaries

"By defaulting on the payment of salaries for the last two months, North MCD has failed to honour the agreement, hence we are free to call for strike of doctors," the November 17 letter by the MCDA to the commissioner had said.

NDMC Run Facilities And Doctors To Go On Indefinite Strike Over Pending Salaries
| PTI Photo

Trending

NDMC Run Facilities And Doctors To Go On Indefinite Strike Over Pending Salaries
outlookindia.com
2021-11-26T12:20:59+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 12:20 pm

The Municipal Corporation Doctors' Association (MCDA)  announced that the senior doctors of North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run hospitals and other civic facilities are set to go on an "indefinite strike" from Monday over the issue of non-payment of salaries and arrears.The decision was taken by the MCDA in its general body meeting on Thursday, its president Dr R R Gautam said, adding, emergency services will not be affected.

The MCDA, an association of senior permanent doctors of civic hospitals, was established in 1974 and has about 1,200 members. It also includes doctors from hospitals run by the other two -- east and south -- municipal corporations. Doctors of the SDMC and EDMC are not part of this indefinite strike which "we have planned to resort to from Monday", Gautam said.

"Our salaries were due for September and October. On November 17, a letter was sent to the NDMC commissioner apprising him about the difficult situation that we doctors are facing. Yesterday, our salary for September was released," Gautam said.

Related Stories

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

If the due salary for October is released, MCDA members will not go on strike, he said. "However, our demands also include release of arrears, and DA (dearness allowance) enhancement, among others," he added. Doctors under the banner of MCDA had gone on strike in October last year, which had stretched for several days.

However, the strike was called off by MCDA following a "written agreement" among the civic authorities, RDA of Hindu Rao Hospital and MCDA that timely payment of salaries will be done in future, Gautam claimed.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

"By defaulting on the payment of salaries for the last two months, North MCD has failed to honour the agreement, hence we are free to call for strike of doctors," the November 17 letter by the MCDA to the commissioner had said.

"We may be informed whether our salaries, arrears and DA enhancement will be done only after observing the routine ritual of complete strike by doctors, thereby putting the general public to extreme inconvenience or will they be disbursed without resorting to such extreme measures," it said.

In such a scenario, the onus of strike shall lie with the authorities and not with the MCDA, the letter had said. Six civic hospitals are under the NDMC, including Hindu Rao Hospital, Kasturba Hospital, Mrs Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital, and several dispensaries and polyclinics.

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Doctors Hospitals / Clinics Doctors' Strike Pay- Wages- Salaries
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

13 Years Of 26/11: Most Chilling Moments From A Terror Attack That Shook The Nation

13 Years Of 26/11: Most Chilling Moments From A Terror Attack That Shook The Nation

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Mumbai Terror Attack: A Family Album Of Tragedy

Mumbai Terror Attack: A Family Album Of Tragedy

Lola Nayar / It’s been too long, too burdensome for the Ansaris of Dhaab village, who lost six family members to terror in the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai.

India Celebrates 72nd Constitution Day Today: All You Need To Know

India Celebrates 72nd Constitution Day Today: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / PM Narendra Modi in 2015 declared 26 November as Constitution Day while laying the foundation stone for Dr B R Ambedkar's Statue of Equality memorial.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2, Live: India All Out For 345, Kiwis Start Slow

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2, Live: India All Out For 345, Kiwis Start Slow

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. India are batting first after winning the toss vs the Kiwis.

A Decade After 26/11 Terror Attack, Justice Remains Elusive For Tukaram Omble's Family

A Decade After 26/11 Terror Attack, Justice Remains Elusive For Tukaram Omble's Family

Neel Shah / Tukaram Omble was an Assistant Sub-Inspector who was killed while confronting Ajmal Kasab in the Mumbai terror attack.

Advertisement