Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Nawab Malik Seeks Immediate Action Against Wankhede After HC's Detailed Order In Aryan Khan Drug Case Comes Out

Nawab Malik has been targeting Wankhede ever since the NCB official led a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2 during which drugs were allegedly seized and Aryan Khan, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, was arrested.

Nawab Malik Seeks Immediate Action Against Wankhede After HC's Detailed Order In Aryan Khan Drug Case Comes Out
Nawab Malik Seeks Strict Action Against Wankhede After HC's Detailed Order In Aryan Khan Drug Case Comes Out | Outlook

Trending

Nawab Malik Seeks Immediate Action Against Wankhede After HC's Detailed Order In Aryan Khan Drug Case Comes Out
outlookindia.com
2021-11-20T20:02:12+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 8:02 pm

With the Aryan Khan drug case taking a new turn with High Court's detailed order being released, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, said "the detailed order of the Bombay High Court on Aryan Khan's bail application corroborated his claim that the drugs case against Khan and others was bogus". He further said that, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede should be suspended following the court's findings.

While Aryan got bail on October 28, the detailed order became available on Saturday. Malik said in a statement that the order puts a question mark on the NCB's arrest of Aryan Khan. He also reiterated his allegation that Aryan was kidnapped for the purpose of extortion.

Wankhede had moved the high court when actor Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail by the lower court in an alleged drugs case last year, and the NCB officer would move the Supreme Court in Aryan's case now, the minister alleged. "Such wastage of public funds should stop," he said.
When contacted, Sameer Wankhede said he can not comment on the high court's order as the matter was sub-judice (before a court).The officer also said he did not want to give importance to Malik's allegations.

Related Stories

‘Fear Of Becoming Unpopular Among Farmers Kept The Movement Leadership United’: Hannan Mollah

As per the detailed order of Justice N W Sambre on bail pleas of Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha, WhatsApp chats extracted from Aryan's phone showed that nothing objectionable was noticed to suggest that he and others had hatched any conspiracy. "There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit unlawful acts," the court said.

With PTI Inputs

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Sameer Wankhede Nawab Malik Aryan Khan India Pune/Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Bollywood drugs probe
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Adoption Is A Giant Monkey Puzzle

Adoption Is A Giant Monkey Puzzle

Rashmi Verma / A riotiously impure act, adoption upends all markers of genetic or cultural pride for Indians.

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Ashutosh Sharma / The farmers had started their agitation against the Modi government’s “agricultural reforms”, saying that the set of controversial laws would benefit private players at their expense.

IND Vs NZ: Series Sweep In Mind, India May Test Bench Strength

IND Vs NZ: Series Sweep In Mind, India May Test Bench Strength

Koushik Paul / India lead the T20 series against New Zealand 2-0 with wins in Jaipur and Ranchi. The IND vs NZ game at Eden Gardens is technically a dead rubber.

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Haima Deshpande / The NCB sources say that Pakistan’s ISI is using the network of the Dawood gang to smuggle narcotics via Gujarat.

Advertisement