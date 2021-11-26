Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Narendra Giri Was Under Extreme Mental Trauma: Chargesheet

In its 19-page chargesheet filed in the Mahant Narendra Giri death case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said that accused Anand Giri, Adya Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari were guilty of abetment to suicide.

| PTI Photo

2021-11-26T11:08:58+05:30
Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 11:08 am

Mahant Narendra Giri was put under immense mental and psychological trauma by the three accused in the Mahant Narendra Giri death case as they had circulated an objectionable audio, defaming the seer- due to which he ended his life .

In its 19-page chargesheet filed in the Mahant Narendra Giri death case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said that accused Anand Giri, Adya Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari were guilty of abetment to suicide.

A video recorded by Mahant before his death has been treated as dying declaration by the CBI, while the report of the seven-page suicide note sent for forensic and handwriting analysis is awaited. On September 20, Mahant Narendra Giri, president of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), was found dead at the Baghambari Gaddi in Prayagraj. The chargesheet states that on May 26, a truce was struck between Anand and the Mahant in Lucknow but it did not work out.

The CBI probe stated that Anand requested Mahant Ravindra Puri of Niranjani Akhara to play interlocutor and get his expulsion revoked. On May 23, Ravindra made a call to Mahant which was recorded by Anand. During the chat, Anand threatened the Mahant saying he is in possession of many objectionable audios and videos.

On September 11, Narendra Giri asked his disciples about 'sulphas' and its impact on the body. On September 19, he asked another disciple to bring a nylon rope. The CBI chargesheet mentions that Mahant was seen taking the nylon rope inside the guest room and next day told his disciples that Anand was going to release edited videos showing him in objectionable position with a woman.

The CBI mentions that the video found in the Mahant's phone reflected he was under grave trauma due to the conspiracy.

-With PTI Inputs

