MV Agusta Calls This Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso A ‘Smart Tourer’

Motorcycles from legendary Italian brand MV Agusta are known to be breathtakingly beautiful. Even their sporty touring model, the Turismo Veloce, not only has looks that can kill, but is also practical for long rides. In its latest iteration, the Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso features the bikemaker’s proprietary technology called the Smart Clutch System (SCS). This technology is a first for a production MV Agusta. The Italian marque says it took them over two years and thousands of kilometres of testing to perfect this feature. As a tribute to the efforts, they have made the clutch cover transparent.

MV Agusta teamed up with US-based clutch manufacturer, Rekluse, for developing this clutch system. The Rekluse Radius CX clutch features an optimised pressure plate for better lever feel. The 12 friction and drive plates ensure efficient torque delivery. The SCS allows the user to either use the clutch lever in the traditional way, or let the automatic system do the job. It also features stall prevention technology, which would be ideal for beginners. The Honda Africa Twin DCT variant, too, uses a similar version of the technology.

The Turismo Veloce comes with a 798cc, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that pushes out 110.1PS at 10,150rpm, and 80Nm at 7100rpm. The engine is mated to the 6-speed unit with MV EAS 2.0 (electronically assisted shift up and down) with the SCS clutch. With this setup, the motorcycle can accelerate from standstill to 100 kmph in just 3.15 seconds; and tops out at 230 kmph.

At a starting price of € 21,490 (around Rs 17 lakh), the Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS is € 1,800 (approximately Rs 1.43 lakh) more than the regular Lusso. This motorcycle locks horns with the Triumph Tiger XR range.