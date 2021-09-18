Saturday, Sep 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National MP: Lover's Family Burn Man To Death Over Love Affair, Police Held Four

MP: Lover's Family Burn Man To Death Over Love Affair, Police Held Four

The 23-year-old woman with whom the victim had an affair, also suffered burn injuries. She claimed that the man accidentally caught fire in a bid to set her ablaze after pouring kerosene on her at her place, while her family members tried to rescue both of them,

MP: Lover's Family Burn Man To Death Over Love Affair, Police Held Four
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

MP: Lover's Family Burn Man To Death Over Love Affair, Police Held Four
outlookindia.com
2021-09-18T11:26:15+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 18 Sep 2021, Updated: 18 Sep 2021 11:26 am

Police on Saturday confirmed death of a 25-year-old-man who was allegedly burnt to death by the family members of a woman he was having a love affair with at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Atul Singh, the incident occurred at Semra Lahariya village under Naryaoli police station area of Sagar late on Thursday night and four members of the woman's family have been arrested in this connection.

He also added that the 23-year-old woman with whom the victim had an affair, also suffered burn injuries. She claimed that the man accidentally caught fire in a bid to set her ablaze after pouring kerosene on her at her place, while her family members tried to rescue both of them, he said.

The victim died during treatment at a hospital in Sagar on Friday. In his dying declaration, he alleged that he had got a call on Thursday night and he was asked to visit the woman's house for a meeting. He said that when he went there, four members of her family poured kerosene on him and set him ablaze, Singh said.

Later, when the victim’s family members got information about the incident, they rushed him to the hospital, he added.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

A case of murder has been registered against the four accused and further investigation is underway, the police official said.

The family members of the deceased staged a blockade on Sagar-Bina Road on Friday evening demanding that the house of the woman's family be demolished. However, they called off the protest after an assurance from Madhya Pradesh's Urban Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Sagar (MP) Madhya Pradesh Love Affair Man Burnt To Death National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Kerala Rights Panel Files Case Over ‘Denial’ Of Hospital Admission To Pregnant Lady

Kerala Rights Panel Files Case Over ‘Denial’ Of Hospital Admission To Pregnant Lady

ED Moves Court Against Anil Deshmukh For Neglecting Repeated Summons

BJP Nominates Sarbananda Sonowal, L Murugan For Rajya Sabha Bypolls

India Registers 35,662 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Reach 3,40,639

India Sets Record, Administers Over 2.50 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines On PM Modi’s Birthday

Amarinder Singh vs Navjot Sidhu: AICC Calls Congress MLAs Meet Amid Rift In Party

Former Militant Arrested In J&K’s Kishtwar

Himachal Pradesh On Path Of Inclusive Development: Prez Kovind

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from India

Political Parties In J&K Condemn Killing Of Policeman In Kulgam By Militants

Political Parties In J&K Condemn Killing Of Policeman In Kulgam By Militants

R-Day Violence: Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Lakha Sidhana

R-Day Violence: Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Lakha Sidhana

Poll SOP: Punjab Announced Free Health Insurance Cover For 15 Lakh Families Left Out Of Ayushman Scheme

Poll SOP: Punjab Announced Free Health Insurance Cover For 15 Lakh Families Left Out Of Ayushman Scheme

Afghanistan Situation Will Impact India: PM Modi

Afghanistan Situation Will Impact India: PM Modi

Read More from Outlook

India Sets Record, Administers Over 2.50 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines On PM Modi’s Birthday

India Sets Record, Administers Over 2.50 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines On PM Modi’s Birthday

Outlook Web Desk / The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has termed the record as ‘golden chapter’ in the world history.

First In-Person QUAD Summit Shows US’ Indo-Pacific Pivot In Full Swing: Experts

First In-Person QUAD Summit Shows US’ Indo-Pacific Pivot In Full Swing: Experts

Outlook Web Desk / US President Joe Biden will host the summit that will be attended by PM Narendra Modi, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga.

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

After befriending gadgets for attending online classes students finally are back to real books and real conversations. Read more education stories in our latest issue.

Amarinder Singh vs Navjot Singh Sidhu: Leadership Change In Punjab? Congress Calls MLAs Meet Today

Amarinder Singh vs Navjot Singh Sidhu: Leadership Change In Punjab? Congress Calls MLAs Meet Today

The meeting has been called, after four ministers and around two dozen party legislators had raised a banner of revolt last month against the Punjab CM Captian Amarinder Singh.

Advertisement