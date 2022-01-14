Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
MP Govt Shuts All Schools, Hostels In State Till Jan 31 Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases; Imposes Fresh Curbs

The guidelines were issued after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state with the crisis management committee.

Fresh Restrictions in MP: Schools and Colleges Shut

2022-01-14T15:00:00+05:30
Published: 14 Jan 2022, Updated: 14 Jan 2022 3:00 pm

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday issued fresh guidelines, as part of which all schools and hostels for Classes 1 to 12 will remain shut in the state till January 31, an official said. The guidelines were issued after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state with the crisis management committee, he said.

"Besides the closure of schools, the state government also banned all religious and commercial fairs and rallies," additional chief secretary Dr Rajesh Rajora said. "Only 250 people will be allowed to attend political, cultural, religious, social, educational, entertainment and other such events," he said. 

Programmes can be held with only up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity in closed spaces. Also, sports events can be organised with 50 per cent of the capacity of stadiums, the official said.

He further added, "People need to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, including wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing and the fresh guidelines are in addition to the restrictions that are already in force."

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 8,14,473 on Thursday with the detection of 4,031 new cases, while the death toll increased to 10,543 after three more patients succumbed to the infection, a health department official said.

With PTI Inputs

Outlook Web Desk Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh Bhopal Active Covid Cases COVID 19 Third Wave Schools/Colleges Closed COVID Restrictions Madhya Pradesh
