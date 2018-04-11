Modi’s Claim That Bihar Govt Built 8,50,000 Toilets In 1 Week Doesn’t Add Up: Tejashwi Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that the Bihar government, in one week, successfully constructed 8,50,000 toilets was disputed by Tejashwi Yadav who did the math and came up with astonishing, if not unrealistic, results.

The PM yesterday praised the leadership of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar for the success of the weeklong Swachhagraha Campaign in the state.

Advertisement opens in new window

At the event named 'Satyagraha to Swachhagraha', the Prime Minister also awarded ten Swachhagrahis, who performed outstandingly in their villages, and congratulated the people, the 'Swachhagrahis' and the Bihar Government for, what he said, construction of more than 8,50,000 toilets in the state in the last one week.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav took to twitter to do the math about the seemingly exaggerated number.

"PM claimed 8.50 Lacs toilets made just in a week in Bihar.

1 week= 7 Days

1 Day= 24 Hrs

7 Days= 168 Hrs

1 Hour= 60 Mins

So 8,50,000/168=5059 Toilets per Hr 5059/60 = 84.31 Toilets per min

Advertisement opens in new window

Such a big goof-up from PM Sahab. I believe even CM Bihar won’t agree on such false claims," he tweeted saying.

PM claimed 8.50 Lacs toilets made just in a week in Bihar.



1 week= 7 Days

1 Day= 24 Hrs

7 Days= 168 Hrs

1 Hour= 60 Mins



So



8500008=5059 Toilets per Hr

5059/60 = 84.31 Toilets per min



Such a big goof-up from PM Sahab. I believe even CM Bihar won’t agree on such false claims — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 10, 2018

Modi's tall claims were disputed earlier too when he exaggerated the number of Indians who voted for the BJP in 2014, to 600 crore or 6 billion at the World Economic Forum at Davos early this year.

Advertisement opens in new window

According to Election Commission of India, 814.5 million people were registered to vote in the country in 2014.

"In 2014, after three decades, 600 crore Indian voters for the first time gave complete majority to a political party to form a government at the Centre...," Modi had said in his address.

The CPI(M) then said the PM should 'stop embarrassing the country.'