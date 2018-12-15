﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Zoramthanga Sworn In As Mizoram Chief Minister

Zoramthanga Sworn In As Mizoram Chief Minister

The Mizo National Front president took the oath in Mizo language.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 December 2018
Zoramthanga Sworn In As Mizoram Chief Minister
Zoramthanga sworn as the new Chief Minister of Mizoram
Twitter
Zoramthanga Sworn In As Mizoram Chief Minister
outlookindia.com
2018-12-15T13:33:29+0530
Also Read

Mizo National Front (MNF) leader Zoramthanga was Saturday sworn in as Mizoram's new chief minister after winning Assembly polls for the term 2018.

Zoramthanga was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor K Rajasekharan at a ceremony in Aizawl.

The MNF president took the oath in Mizo language.

Zoramthanga has been chief minister of Mizoram twice. He was a former underground leader and a close aide of the legendary MNF leader Laldenga.

Zoramthanga led the MNF to victory in 1998 state Assembly polls when he won from Champhai and Khawbung seats and formed the government with 21 legislators.

He was inducted as the state chief minister for the first time and completed the full term. He retained power in the 2003 state polls and continued as the chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Zoramthanga Mizoram Mizo National Front National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : AUS Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Lose Openers Early In Reply To Australia's 326
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters