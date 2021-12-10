Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Mixed Emotions For Volunteers As Farmers Prepare To Vacate Protest Site At Delhi Border

The farmers are preparing to go home after more than a year of protest at Delhi borders during which they endured harsh Delhi winter, scorching summer, police pushback, the rampaging coronavirus pandemic and the persistent complaint that their agitation inconvenienced thousands of commuters daily.

Mixed Emotions For Volunteers As Farmers Prepare To Vacate Protest Site At Delhi Border
Farmers take rest on tractor-trolleys at night during their ongoing protest against the Centre's new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi. | Photo/Arun Sharma

Trending

Mixed Emotions For Volunteers As Farmers Prepare To Vacate Protest Site At Delhi Border
outlookindia.com
2021-12-10T18:35:57+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 6:35 pm

As farmers stared dismantling their temporary accommodation and bundling up their paraphernalia at the Singhu border protest site on Thursday, volunteers who have served them since day one rode a wave of conflicting emotions.

The farmers are preparing to go home after more than a year of protest at Delhi borders during which they endured harsh Delhi winter, scorching summer, police pushback, the rampaging coronavirus pandemic and the persistent complaint that their agitation inconvenienced thousands of commuters daily.

The smiles and hugs hide the pain of parting, Bakshish (30), who managed the 10-bed Kisan Mazdoor Ekta Hospital says. “We made a lot of friends. We got to know the real Punjab and Haryana here. We will celebrate the victory, but something tugs at my heartstrings,” he says.

Related Stories

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Bakshish says the Life Care Foundation-run makeshift hospital recorded over a lakh OPD visits in the last one year and local residents accounted for more than 50 per cent of them. “We feel sad and happy at the same time. I do not feel like leaving this place. But we have to. We plan to remain here till the end to cater to any medical emergency,” he says.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, on Thursday decided to suspend the long-drawn protest after the Centre agreed to consider their all other demands, days into the repeal of the three contentious farm laws.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

The SKM leaders announced that stir will be suspended and the farmers would go back home in a victory march on December 11. Khalsa Aid's India director Amarpreet Singh says the bond with the farmers will stand the test of time. “We served our family without thinking for once who came from where,” he says.

With around 500 volunteers involved, this has been one of the largest projects of the non-government organisation, Amarpreet Singh said, adding they have touched millions of lives. From distributing food to providing medical help to installing foot massagers, Khalsa Aid left no stone unturned to help the protesting farmers at Delhi's borders feel at home, he said.

Now, when the farmers have decided to suspend the protest and return home, the NGO plans to donate the appliances and articles used at the protest sites among the needy in nearby villages, he said. These include portable toilets, air conditioners, washing machines, fans, coolers, chairs, blankets, mattresses, drums, and clothes, Amarpreet Singh said.

NGOs played a big role in managing the largest protest site at the Singhu border. The long, dusty stretch of the Delhi-Karnal road turned into a makeshift town, equipped with all amenities one could think of.

Harinder Singh (24), who managed a night shelter run by Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust at the protest site, felt a rush of conflicting emotions as soon as the SKM announced to suspend the movement.

“It’s been a good time here. I am proud of the work we have done and will carry a lot of memories along. Now, it’s time to go home,” he said while bundling up mattresses in the facility. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Delhi Farm Laws Agriculture: Farmers Farm Laws Withdrawal Farmers protest NGOs
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The recent arrest of human rights defender Khurram Parvez has created fear among human rights defenders and lawyers.

Explainer | Human Rights Day: A Brief History

Explainer | Human Rights Day: A Brief History

Outlook Web Desk / International Human Rights Day 2021: What is Human Rights Day and why is it celebrated on December 10, every year?

Gabba Test, Day 3: Malan, Root Revive England

Gabba Test, Day 3: Malan, Root Revive England

Jayanta Oinam / At the close of play on Day 3 at The Gabba, England were 220/2 in 70 overs. They still trail Australia by 58 runs.

Meet Ali Saffudin: Singer Of New Kashmiri Music

Meet Ali Saffudin: Singer Of New Kashmiri Music

Naseer Ganai / 29-year-old singer-songwriter Ali Saifuddin's song absorbed the strong impact of politics in Kashmir while delineating the divine beauty of Kashmir as well.

Advertisement